Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday said that special policy was being formulated for the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramazan to ensure implementation of the recommended precautionary measures and other SOPs issued by the government. He was addressing a high-level meeting during his brief visit to the Kotli district in Mirpur division. The Prime Minister said following the spread of COVID-19, the last 10 days of the Ramazan were considered to be very crucial. He urged upon Ulema and masses to strictly adhered to the recommended precautionary measures by the government and health department of the state. “Government would have no other choice but to further strict the ongoing lockdown if the precautionary measures were not taken by the general public. Transport would be completely banned and strict screening at entry points would be continued”, the premier added. He further said no gathering would be allowed in the markets and offices. “Administration and police must jointly evolve an effectively strategy to tackle the situation on Eid”, he directed. Raja Farooq Haider Khan said due to timely measures and proactive approach, the situation of coronavirus pandemic was under control in the state. He said his government took prudent, farsighted and timely decisions to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the region. The Prime Minister announced that in first phase compensation would be paid to the drivers and conductors of public transport while lists of other affectees were also in completion process.

He also thanked to the political leadership of the state for backing government to deal with the crisis situation. “All steps were taken with the consultation of the stakeholders, which sets a great precedent for the entire country”, Haider added.

Raja Farooq Haider told that special steps were being taken to minimize the sufferings of the overseas Kashmiris. “Random tests were important and must be done. Kotli Lab should have been functional”, Haider said.

On this occasion, Minister Revenue Farooq Sikander and Deputy Commissioner Kotli Dr. Sardar Umer Azam briefed Prime Minister about the steps taken by the district administration to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited former President and Prime Minister Sardar Sikander Hayyat Khan at his residence in Kotli to inquire about his health. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Azam also briefed Prime Minister about the lockdown at Hollar Entry Point.