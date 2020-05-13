Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department & Anti-Cor­ruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Tuesday said that the Sindh Government has gradually eased the lockdown keeping in view the prob­lems of common man, traders and industrial­ists but there was still exists a risk of corona­virus spread.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Industries Association Karachi at his office here, said a statement. He said that everyone has to follow the Standard Operating Proce­dures (SOPs) and those who do not follow the SOPs would be dealt with severely according to the law.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Nas­eem-ul-Ghani Sehto, Chief Coordinator of the Association Muhammad Javed, Senior Vice President of KATI Imran Moeez and former Chairman of KATI Ehteshamuddin were also present on the occasion.

Dharejo said that regular visits to the facto­ries would be made and SOPs would be moni­tored. The Sindh Government would provide all possible facilities to the in­dustrialists, he added.

Dharejo said that unregistered indus­tries would be registered and data also be saved by registering industries. He said that for opening of chain Industries, we were sending recommendations to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the le­gitimate demands of the industrialists would be seriously considered.

‘The Sindh government owns the in­dustrialists and there is full coordination between the Sindh Government and the industrialists for the protection of hu­man lives on lockdown policy,’ he said.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation of industrialists apprised the Minister of the losses incurred by the industries due to the lockdown and made recommendations for their improvement.

The Minister assured the delegation that he would soon meet the Chief Min­ister of Sindh regarding these recom­mendations and would do his utmost to resolve them.