ISLAMABAD-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Inter State Gas System (ISGS) Mobin Saulat has resigned from his post. The Board has accepted the resignation of Mobin Saulat from the position of MD/ CEO ISGS as well as regular employee of ISGS, Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) Inter State Gas System (pvt) Limited (ISGS) Ibne Hassan said in a letter to Secretary Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayaudin. As per the letter, the matter was discussed in the 130th ISGS Board meeting held on May 12”, 2020. In view of the discussion held Mobin Saulat resigned from the position of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ISGS.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Mobin Saulat from the position of MD/ CEO ISGS as well as regular employee of ISGS with effect from May 12. 2020 in lieu of which he would be paid two months salary as per ISGS Executive Staff Service Rules, said the letter.

The Board gave the charge of the post of Managing Director to Ms. Saira Najeeb Ahmed till the time any appropriate nomination is received from Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for the incumbent position.

The Board has also decided to initiate the recruitment process for the appointment of new CEO/MD of the Company. The Human Resource Committee of the Board will steer the recruitment process. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is requested to take further necessary action and also nominate a person as Chief Executive CEO/Managing Director of the Company till the appointment of regular incumbent, said the letter. It is worth mentioning that there was pressure on the MD from the Board of Director ISGS to either resign or he will be removed from his post. There was move for the removal of MD after he became approver against former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the case of contract award of LNG terminal to Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited (EETPL). During PPP government Mobeen Saulat was appointed as Managing Director (MD) of the Inter-State Gas System and he was there for almost one decade. Interestingly during last one decade the ISGS has failed to fully execute a single pipeline project.