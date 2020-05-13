Share:

A young boy was martyred and four more injured in clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

“Zaid Fadl Qaisia, 15, was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier during clashes in Al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron province, resulting in his martyrdom,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release.

Four more youths were shot with live bullets – one in the abdomen, another in the chest, and the rest on the lower limbs, the ministry said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency the Israeli forces used live and rubber bullets and tear gas, while Palestinian protesters threw stones at the soldiers.

The Israeli army usually storms Palestinian towns to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security services.