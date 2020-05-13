Share:

islamabad - He’s been enjoying some downtime as he takes a break from his filming commitments amid the coronavirus pandemic. And Jason Statham proved family comes first as he treated himself to a relaxing stroll with his son Jack, two, in Beverly Hills.

The actor, 52, who shares his child with fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, cut a casual figure as he sported a grey jumper while walking hand-in-hand with his little boy during California’s lockdown. Opting for comfort, the Fast and Furious star teamed his top with a pair of navy shorts and matching flip flops.

The TV and film hardman completed his dressed-down appearance with a green baseball cap. Jack, meanwhile, looked adorable as he donned a grey tracksuit while following his dad’s lead.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Jason joined his glamorous model partner Rosie in celebrating her 33rd birthday last month. The supermodel took part in a candid Q&A session ahead of her birthday, revealing all about life during lockdown with her family.