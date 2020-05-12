Share:

Rawalpindi-A man committed suicide after allegedly stabbing his wife to death at Kurree Road due to poverty, shortage of edible items and unemployment.

The incident occurred in Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad area, where the man identified as NehmatUllah (41), allegedly thrashed his wife AasminBibi over some domestic issue due to poverty, hunger and unemployment and stabbed her to death, they said. After killing the wife, he allegedly committed suicide with the same blunt weapons he used to murder wife.

Area people assembled outside the house where the incident took place.

A heavy contingent of police headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Town RaiMazhar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) New Town Circle Imran Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) PS Sadiqabad SI TahirRehan rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences along with forensic experts. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

“The couple belonging to Mohmand Agency was residing in a rented house along with three daughters and a son. They were working as house help to earn bread and butter for the family with son driving a rickshaw,” said SP RaiMazhar while talking to The Nation.

“Poverty made him psychologically sick and he ended his and wife’s lives,” SP said.

He said a brawl occurred between couple on which the man killed his wife with a sharp knife and later ended his life. He said police would investigate the matter through different angles. A case has been registered with PS Sadiqabad, he said.

According to police spokesman, the sole eyewitness of the sadistic incident was a daughter of the couple.

Locals told media men that no one helped them out or provided them ration during lockdown.

Meanwhile, SaddarBairooni police have booked Secretary Airport Housing Society and three others for defrauding a couple in the purchase of a plot in the society. Case was registered against the accused identified as Secretary APHS JavedAkhter, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq and Ali Asghar under sections 420/468/471 of PPC on complaint of MsAzmatBatool. A police spokesman told that MsAzmatBatool lodged complaint with PS SaddarBairooni that she and her husband purchased a 5 marla plot against Rs 2,650,000 in APHS. She added Secretary APHS took money from her for transfer of plot and handed her over a bogus transfer letter. She said she was barred from construction on her plot by another party. She requested police to register case against gang of fraudsters and recover her amount. Police registered case and began investigation, he said.