LAHORE-GE (NYSE:GE) has announced the appointment of Masroor Mahmud as its CEO for Pakistan. He is mandated with driving the company’s growth in the country and aligning business strategy across all GE sectors with the government’s vision for development. In addition, Masroor will focus on enhancing talent development, ensuring risk management, and building a strong GE brand, through long-term, strategic partnerships. A GE veteran of 14 years, Masroor has held several leadership roles in finance, commercial, and operations, working across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US.

He began his career with GE in 2006, when he joined the Financial Management Program in Europe. Subsequently, he was selected to the Corporate Audit Staff where he progressed to take on multiple global assignments in the Aviation, Power, Corporate, and Research divisions.

Nabil Habayeb, President and CEO for GE in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said that “GE has had a presence in Pakistan since the country’s formation and has partnered on ambitious infrastructure projects in energy, healthcare, and transportation sectors. With the focus of the country on achieving self-sufficiency and boosting growth, GE is focused on supporting our partners in the public and private sectors with advanced technology and service delivered by strong local teams. Masroor has a proven track record and competencies in driving collaboration and innovative solutions, which will be a strong asset in creating additional value to our customers and the economy.

Masroor added that “With our strong heritage in the country and deep know-how of the requirements and aspirations of the people and industry, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge tech solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity across vital sectors, including power and healthcare. Our focus is to continue to build our footprint in the country through more partnerships, enhanced localization by creating new job opportunities for talented Pakistani professionals. We see exceptional opportunity for growth in Pakistan as a partner in the progress of the nation.”

Masroor’s commitment to strengthening ongoing partnerships will focus particularly on the power and healthcare sectors where GE is working on several high-profile projects that will help meet infrastructure the electricity requirements of the nation. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics (Honors) degree with major in Mathematics & Business Administration from University of Waterloo, Canada. Masroor will be based at the GE head office in Islamabad.

With offices in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad, GE has been operating in the country across businesses for over 60 years. Among key agreements in the country, GE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to develop the country’s energy resources to meet Pakistan’s growing demand. GE will continue to support the government in achieving its goals and will work to identify potential sources of funding and explore investment opportunities in those sectors.