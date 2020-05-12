Share:

KARACHI-Master Group of Industries (1963), one of Pakistan’s leading corporate and consumer-focused industrial groups, has announced the launch of its #DontLetThemSleepHungry initiative. The campaign will aim to raise funds to provide rations for 30,000 people severely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Group has partnered with Saylani Welfare Trust, which will perform the ration distribution; Master Group has pledged to match each rupee donated. Previously, the Group donated rations for 20,000 COVID-19 affecttees during the first phase of the campaign, dubbed #COROimdaad. During the second phase, #DoNotLetThemSleepHungry, the aim is to help 30,000 more affectees. In order to provide relief and support to families affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Master Group and Saylani Welfare Trust will provide food to the most affected communities. During the first phase, #COROimdaad, rations were distributed to underprivileged communities and centres in Karachi (Port Qasim, Kashif Iqbal Thalassaemia Care Center, Islamia Public Secondary School) , Lahore (Badami Bagh, Hanif Park, Begum Kot, Furkhabad Shahdara, the Walled City, Kahna, Walton, Mazang, Gajumata), and Balochistan (Omara City, Tususk, Syedabad II, Mul Goth, Basol Goth, Hudd Goth, GorHud Goth). In a separate effort, Master Group has contributed to the battle against COVID-19 with the donation of a state-of-the-art Karvaan Euro-IV ambulance from Changan Master Motors to the city of Karachi. Master Group has also donated masks, ventilators, and mattresses as part of relief efforts.

Samir Malik, Director Master Group, said, “We at Master Group strongly believe in continuously supporting our community; especially in difficult times like these. We stand together with all the affected people and wish to give them hope. I urge all coroprations and citizens to give back in any way that they can.”

This is just one of the many initiatives Master Group has taken to support less fortunate communities in Pakistan. Master Group has diversified experience in foam, textiles, chemicals, automotive, engineering, power, retail, and furniture sectors over the last 57 years. The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities all over Pakistan and a robust distribution and supply chain network throughout the country.