Lahore - CEO of Zenfa Pakistan Maqsood Basra called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and presented a cheque worth Rs5 million on behalf of Pakistan New Energy Company (Private) Limited for CM Fund for Corona Control. Meanwhile, President Zonergy Mr Richard and Mr Kevin also presented Rs.20 lakh cheque to Chief Minister for corona control fund. President Zonergy also donated five thousand masks. The CM thanked their philanthropic passion and assured that every penny will be spent on the welfare of the needy. The duty of the philanthropists has been increased in the unusual circumstances and it is a great social service to shoulder the burden of others, he added. Buzdar appeals to the citizens to remain limited to their homes and asked the traders to fully follow their SOPs. Businesses have been allowed but no one would be allowed to violate SOPs because precaution is important to protect human lives.