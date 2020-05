Share:

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 22 degree centigrade, Lahore 25, Quetta 20, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 15 and Murree 16 degree centigrade.