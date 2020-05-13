Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that the Health Ministry was going to launch a campaign ‘WE CARE’ for the protection of the health­care workers.

The ministry has prepared the draft of guidelines which would be shared with the provincial health ministers for further implementa­tion, officials said yesterday.

The NCOC, which met with Min­ister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair, was ap­prised by Special Assistant to PM on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza that it is aimed at bringing all medical workforce on the same page for using personal protective equip­ment (PPEs), link PPE utilization with supply, and bridge gaps be­tween hospital administrations and the government. Around one lac health workers will get train­ing on the guidelines through we­binars, and telehealth portal will be used in this process where it would also provide counselling and stress management facilities to doctors.

The NCOC directed to ensure im­plementation of health SOPs and proper training of doctors and paramedics fighting on the front­line against the pandemic of Cov­id-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that there was a need to devise new strategy and plan­ning to prepare for the new situ­ation after the lockdown relaxa­tion. He directed all the ministers and quarters concerned to come up with draft plans aimed to deal with the future scenarios as ease in the lockdown is likely to in­crease pressure on the healthcare system and administration, and which is likely to persist till June and July.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmed Shah; Minister for Industries and Production Ham­mad Azhar; Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Textile and Invest­ment Abdul Razak Dawood; Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Cov­id-19 and others also attended the meeting.