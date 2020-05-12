Share:

LAHORE-Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has chosen 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan along with Javed Miandad as his dream pair of Test skipper and vice captain, saying any player would love to play under their leadership.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in its digital campaign, has asked fans, former and current cricketers to share their favorite captain and vice-captain pair and Mushtaq, who was a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad, has picked up Imran Khan and Javed Miandad as his dream pair of Test captain and vice captain.

“Imran Khan was one of the best captains of his time as he knew what to do at any stage of the game. He was always 10 overs ahead than the other captains against him. He was a brave leader and always led the team wisely and bravely. He also knew well how to handle pressure situation and when and how to use his players,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by a private news channel.

In his cricketing career, former skipper Imran Khan gathered 3,807 runs and grabbed 362 wickets in 88 Tests while scored 3,709 runs and clinched 182 wickets in 175 ODIs. On the other hand, Miandad played 124 Test matches, batting in 189 innings and scored 8,832 Test runs. His record of such huge runs in Test cricket for the country was broken by former captain Younis Khan in 2015.

Mushtaq said that Miandad was also a wise cricketer and his combination with Imran Khan was lethal. “Miandad was brave and street smart, who would contribute with his tactical understanding of game. Imran and Miandad are lethal captain and vice captain combination, and under their dynamic leadership, any player would love to play.”