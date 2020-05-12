Share:

Rawalpindi-Armed dacoits, robbers and auto theft gangs are on the loose in various parts of district depriving citizens of cash, mobile phones, five motorcycles and a rickshaw.

Police apparently failed in controlling surge in street crime while leaving the citizens on the mercy of gangsters and looters, they said.

According to details, a gang of dacoits having sophisticated weapons intercepted a manager and employee of utility stores at Girja Road and snatched Rs 650,000 from him. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene.

Similarly, a gang of four dacoits stopped a rickshaw with a woman and two of her sons on board on gunpoint in precinct of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar in day light.

The dacoits attacked the woman and pulled out gold ornaments she was wearing,they said.

Two dacoits stormed into shop of Tariq and snatched Rs 6700 from him in the limits of PS Naseerabad.

Another gang of armed dacoits intercepted a family travelling in a car in limits of PS SaddarBairooni. Dacoits pointed out guns on family members of Zahid and cut 4 gold bangles and 2 bracelets weighing 7 tolas with steel cutter and fled.

Unknwon robbers burgled Rs 80000 and a 12-bore rifle by smashing locks of shop of Rauf in Mandra. Similarly, robbers stole Rs 34000 cash from the room of Aqib in PS Pirwadhai limits. A sharp rise was witnessed in street crimes in areas of police stations Ganjmandi, RattaAmral, Pirwadhai, New Town and Civil Lines as armed dacoits snatched mobile phones and cash from citizens namely Mohib, Fazeel, Liaquat Khan, Pervaiz, Mazhar Abbas and Nabeel.

Meanwhile, auto theft gangs pilfered five motorcycles and a rickshaw from the areas of police stations Pirwadhai, New Town, Airport, WahSaddar and City. The victims lodged complaints with police stations to register cases against the auto theft gangs. According to a police spokesman, cases were registered against the criminals while further investigation was on.