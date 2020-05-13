Share:

LAHORE - Percentage of positive cases dropped to single digits for the first time since last six days as only 301 out of 4,568 suspected patients (6.59pc) were found carrying coronavirus on Tuesday. During the last six days, as many as 28, 531 tests were performed that detected 3, 449 COVID-19 patients. During the period, percentage of positive cases hovered from 10.44pc to 18.39pc that dropped to 6.59pc on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 11,869 with the addition of 301 new infections in the province. As many as 14 more COVID-19 patients died in the province on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 211.

Out of a total of 211 fatalities in Punjab till date, as many as 78 casualties occurred in Lahore, 37 in Multan, 36 in Rawalpindi, 21 in Gujranwala, 14 in Faisalabad, five in Rahim Yar Khan, four in Sargodha, three in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Layyah, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total 11,869 COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 9,089 citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of the collective figure of common citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 5,705 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicenter of coronavirus.

Besides, as many as 893 patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 in Multan, 710 in Gujranwala, 657 in Rawalpindi, 482 in Gujrat, 444 in Faisalabad, 421 in Sialkot, 298 in Sargodha, 270 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzafargarh, 151 in Rahim Yar Khan, 143 in Jhelum, 125 in Lodhran, 124 in Hafizabad, 120 in Bahawalpur, 104 in Vehari, 93 in Bhakkar, 91 in Kasur, 77 each in Narowal and Sheikhupura, 74 in Mandi Bahauddin, 73 in Khushab, 62 in Attock, 59 in Jhang, 51 in Nankana Sahib, 47 each in Bahawalnagar and Layyah, 40 in Chiniot, 37 in Pakpattan, 33 each in Sahiwal and Rajanpur, 32 in Okara, 31 in Mianwali, 30 in Toba Tek Singh, 23 in Khanewal and 16 in Chakwal.

Out of total confirmed patients, 4,452 have returned home after recovery while 7,206 are still under treatment at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province. Overall recovery ratio of COVID-19 patients is 39 percent.

Keeping in view the severity of coronavirus spread in various districts of Punjab, the health authorities have divided all 36 districts of Punjab into three zones, which puts, at least, 10 districts with less than 40 percent recovery ratio in red zone, 14 districts with more than 40 percent recoveries in blue zone and 12 districts with more than 70 percent recoveries in green zone.

Punjab’s capital has been among 10 districts in red zone with less than 40 percent recovery ratio of patients.

In red zone, as many as 1,545 patients have recovered out of a total of 5,705 with 28% recovery rate in Lahore, 14 patients recovered out of 37 with 38% recovery rate in Pakpattan, 45 patients recovered out of 124 with 37% recovery rate in Hafizabad, 26 patients recovered out of 77 with 35% recovery rate in Sheikhupura, 11 patients recovered out of 32 with 34% recovery rate in Okara, 125 patients recovered out of 444 with 31% recovery rate in Faisalabad, 118 patients recovered out of 421 with 28% recovery rate in Sialkot, 6 patients recovered out of 30 with 27% recovery rate in TT Singh, 10 patients recovered out of 40 with 25% recovery rate in Chiniot, and 132 patients recovered out of 710 with 22% recovery rate in Gujranwala.

In blue zone, as many as 20 patients have recovered out of a total of 31 with 65% recovery rate in Mianwali, 77 patients recovered out of 125 with 62% recovery rate in Lodhran, 46 patients recovered out of 77 with 61% recovery rate in Narowal, 67 patients recovered out of 120 with 58% recovery rate in Bahawalpur, 167 patients recovered out of 298 with 57% recovery rate in Sargodha, 49 patients recovered out of 91 with 54% recovery rate in Kasur, 12 patients recovered out of 23 with 52% recovery rate in Khanewal, 272 patients recovered out of 657 with 47% recovery rate in Rawalpindi, 28 patients recovered out of 62 with 47% recovery rate in Attock, 7 patients recovered out of 16 with 44% recovery rate in Chakwal, 201 patients recovered out of 482 with 42% recovery rate in Gujrat, 320 patients recovered out of 893 with 40% recovery rate in Multan, and 29 patients recovered out of 73 with 40% recovery rate in Khushab.

In green zone, as many as 41 patients have recovered out of a total of 47 with 87% recovery rate in Bahawalnagar, 48 patients recovered out of 59 with 83% recovery rate in Jhang, 77 patients recovered out of 93 with 83% recovery rate in Bhakkar, 61 patients recovered out of 74 with 82% recovery rate in Mandi Bahauddin, 41 patients recovered out of 51 with 82% recovery rate in Nankana Sahib, 116 patients recovered out of 143 with 81% recovery rate in Jhelum, 117 patients recovered out of 151 with 81% recovery rate in Rahim Yar Khan, 217 patients recovered out of 270 with 80% recovery rate in Dera Ghazi Khan, 25 patients recovered out of 33 with 79% recovery rate in Sahiwal, 36 patients recovered out of 47 with 79% recovery rate in Layyah, 75 patients recovered out of 104 with 72% recovery rate in Vehari, and 23 patients recovered out of 33 with 70% recovery rate in Rajanpur.