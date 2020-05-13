Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not answerable to the Inquiry Commission on sugar scam as the cabinet had made decision to export the commodity on the recommendations of the then Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

While talking to reporters after appearing before the commission at FIA headquarters, the minister said that he had recorded his statement as the then chairman of the ECC regarding the decisions taken by then committee on export of sugar.

He said that the commission would soon finalise the report. He further said that all will be clear in a few days on the sugar controversy and everyone will know the difference between Imran Khan and the others.

He said that he was not in the knowledge to give another extension to the commission. The commission had summoned the minister to ask questions about the government’s decision to export sugar and give subsidies on it, last year.

Earlier in his Twitter post, Asad Umar had himself requested to the commission to summon him in connection with on-going inquiry on the increase in sugar prices in the country. He had said that he should be asked any questions about the export and not the PM because the cabinet had taken the decision of export on the recommendations of ECC.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had urged the commission to include Prime Minister Imran Khan and the then finance minister and chairman ECC Asad Umar in the probe.