President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the medical universities to undertake research while following international research standards to address the challenges of health sector, with special focus on diseases like COVID-19.

He was chairing a meeting of the vice chancellors of medical universities in Islamabad about the coronavirus.

The vice chancellors briefed the meeting about healthcare initiatives taken by their respective medical institutions in view of the corona pandemic.

It was told that the universities have established an information technology infrastructure to provide online education and continue other academic activities.

The President appreciated the important role being played by the health professionals and medical universities in the prevailing situation of COVID-19.