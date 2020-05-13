Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht said on Tuesday that protection of industries was essential for revival of economy. During a meeting with Lahore Restaurant Association’s representatives at the Civil Secretariat, here, he said that restaurant industry was an important industry and it also contributed significantly. The provincial minister said the Punjab government’s practical proposals for reviving the business were being considered. The cooperation of the association would be helpful in speedy revival and protection of the business, he added. The minister vowed that in view of the increasing cases of coronavirus in Lahore, complete eradication of downturn was not possible but measures were being taken to ensure resumption of vital economic activities. He said the government wanted to strengthen the industry so that people’s employment could be restored. He emphasized that the government would not only completely eradicate coronavirus but would also take steps to promote trade and businesses. Association representatives assured that industry would fully implement the SOPs being laid down by the government.