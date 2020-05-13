Share:

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and handed him over a cheque of Rs 4.5 million for CM’s coronavirus relief fund.

Usman Buzdar said in his remarks that people have always helped their brothers and sisters in need and this spirit distinguishes Pakistani nation from others.

It is pertinent here to mention that Punjab is the worst-hit province by the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan where 13,225 cases have been confirmed so far.