KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday directed the lo­cal administration and offi­cials of Tando Muhammad Khan Health Department to make Comprehensive High School Tando Mu­hammad Khan an isolation center for patients infected with coronavirus. School should be activated and made functional within the next 48 hours, he said. He said this while visiting the Comprehensive High School. Municipal Chair­man Syed Shahnawaz Shah Bukhari, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Yu­suf and Farhan Shah were also present on the occa­sion, said a statement is­sued here. He said that the Sindh Government had re­laxed the lockdown keep­ing in view the problems of the people but the threat of coronavirus was still there and people needed to take all kinds of precau­tions while the authorities concerned needed to be vigilant. Naveed Qamar said that local transmis­sion of coronavirus was increasing rapidly and therefore the policy of so­cial distancing had to be strictly followed. During the visit, Qasim Naveed inspected various parts of the school and gave necessary instructions for converting it into an isolation center. On this occasion, Farhan Shah also donated a television set for the Isolation Center.