LAHORE-Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Tuesday awarded cheque to legendary wrestler Din Muhammad, who clinched historic gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games.

During his visit to residence of the legendary wrestler, the Sports Minister paid rich tributes to Din Muhammad for winning the firs gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games. He also awarded a cheque and appreciation certificate on behalf of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) to the great wrestler in recognition of his remarkable achievements in the field of wrestling.

Wrestler Din Muhammad thanked Punjab government and Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti for honouring him. “Today is very memorable day for me when Sports Minister has visited my home and honoured me on behalf of Punjab government in recognition of my services,” he added.

Talking to wrestler Din Muhammad, Taimoor Bhatti said those players, who won titles and medals in international sports competitions, are our real heroes. “I will recommend Din Muhammad’s name to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a house in ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’. His name will also be included in the list of Pakistan sports legends, who will be honoured at an award ceremony in near future,” he said and added: “Veteran wrestler Din Muhammad rendered great services for the country in the field of wrestling and that’s why his portrait is being placed in the Wall of Fame at Sports Board Punjab.”

Showering huge praise on wrestling stalwart, the Sports Minister said the legends like wrestler Din Muhammad are the assets of the country. They are true inspiration for young generation and we can’t forget their great services they rendered for the country and the whole nation is proud of Din Muhammad’s achievements. “We are formulating a special policy for honouring our sports legends like Din Muhammad,” he concluded.