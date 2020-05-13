Share:

Peshawar - Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam administered oath to members of the Tiger Force here at Jirga Hall headquarters Ghalanai yesterday.

On the occasion, the DC informed that as many as 791 volunteers got registered with the Tiger Force in Mohmand district.

He said that all volunteers including 282 students, 31 medical students, 70 engineers, members of NGOs and civil servants will work with the district administration and PDMA in case of any emergency in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam said that at this stage responsibilities were assigned to 400 volunteers.

He added that the Mohmand district administration has completed the registration of Tiger Force volunteers announced by the government to control the emergency situation of corona epidemic in Mohmand.

Explaining the details, he said that the health department and all aid agencies have been put on high alert following the positive cases of corona in Mohmand district.

He said that 234 volunteers have been registered in Halimzai tehsil, 77 in Safi tehsil, 53 in Baizai Sub-Division and 430 in Lower Mohmand and they have.

He told the volunteers force will be helpful in providing immediate relief to the people by providing their services in the affected areas.