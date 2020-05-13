Share:

Khyber - Trapped Afghan nationals staged a protest demonstration against suspension of Torkham border here on Tuesday.

The Afghan citizens, gathered in front of the Landi Kotal Press Club asking for relaxation in the border reopening. They chanted slogans against the Afghan government for the continuous border closure.

The speakers said that thousands of Afghan citizens including children and women are stuck in Landi Kotal for the last one week and are waiting for the border opening to cross into their homeland. The protesters added that they had taken refuge in mosques, verandas and streets under an open sky in the Landi Kotal bazaar.

They urged their government to address their problems and let them cross the border as due to financial crises they could not meet their expenses staying in Landi Kotal bazaar. According to the Pakistani border officials, they have asked the Afghan side of the border to allow their citizens to cross the border, however, they refused to entertain.