The top US diplomat strongly condemned Tuesday "heinous" twin terror attacks that reportedly killed almost 40 people and injured more than 75.

Mike Pompeo said that amidst "the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the threat of COVID-19, these dual attacks are particularly appalling."

"As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism," Pompeo said in a statement. "The Afghan people deserve a future free from terror, and the ongoing peace process continues to present a critical opportunity for Afghans to come together to build a united front against the menace of terrorism."

At least 38 people died in two terror strikes in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

A suicide blast during a funeral procession in the eastern Nangarhar province killed at least 24 people, with over 60 injured.

The other attack struck a maternity hospital in the capital Kabul and killed two babies and several women among a total of 14 civilians. Fifteen others were injured in the attack.

The Taliban have rejected involvement in both attacks, which come amid efforts to advance a rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process.

Pompeo noted the Taliban's denial of responsibility, saying it "and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice."