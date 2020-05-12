Share:

LONDON - Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season, with the German facing an uncertain future in racing. The sport’s oldest, most glamorous and successful team announced the move in a statement on Tuesday after talks on a new contract ended without a deal. “This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best,” said Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto. “It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian’s worth as a driver and as a person.” Vettel joined in 2015 with the dream of emulating boyhood hero and seven times champion Michael Schumacher in winning titles in the famous red cars. Where the 32-year-old will go, whether he will remain in a sport whose delayed season has yet to start, and who might replace him are the big questions now. “In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony,” said Vettel.