Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction over the progress made so far on implementation status of GSP Plus related conventions, appreciated EU’s decision for continuation of GSP+ status to Pakistan which contributed towards enhancement of country’s exports and further strengthening of its ties with the member countries.

The prime minister expressed these views during a briefing to review progress on implementation status of GSP Plus related conventions. The prime minister observed that the 27 UN conventions associated with the GSP Plus status were fully in consonance with their constitutional obligations and PTI's people centric agenda, therefore, the government would continue to implement conventions and enhance its engagement with the EU partners to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, and senior officials, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister further said that the present government was following zero tolerance policy towards child abuse and child labour. Recounting various administrative and legislative steps taken to protect rights of women, children and transgender, he reiterated commitment of the government to undertake every possible effort to safeguard and protect vulnerable segments of society.

Secretary Treaty Implementation Cell Javed Akber Bhatti briefed the meeting about the existing trade engagement between Pakistan and EU and impact of GSP Plus status to promote shared objective of sustainable socio-economic development and good governance. The prime minister was also apprised about the progress on implementation status of various UN conventions related to human rights, child and women rights and others.

The meeting expressed satisfaction on EU’s acknowledgement of some of the flagship initiatives of the present government including Billion Tree Tsunami project, Ehsaas Programme, opening of Kartarpur Corridor, practical steps towards socio-economic development of erstwhile FATA region, implementation of National Action Plan on Human Rights, combating violence, launch of National Child Labour Survey, implementation of Child Labour Laws, adoption of laws for protection of women, children and transgender and improvement of country’s ranking in Transparency Internationals Corruption Perception Index. The prime minister was also briefed about the preparation for next biennial review of GSP Plus.

The prime minister, during the meeting, also directed advisor for climate change to expedite formulation of national policy related to waste management in consultation with provincial governments.