

My lovely city Karachi, the city of lights has been plunged into darkness and violence. It is subjected to terror activities, riot and murder has become very common. Every single day innocent people are killed cruelly in bomb blasts and target killings and the murderers slink away. People are terrified of these target killings and bomb blasts. They are frightened and afraid to go out of their homes. For how long do the people of Karachi have to suffer? When will the authorities pay any attention to all these escalating problems in Karachi?

RIDA SHAKIL,

Karachi, November 10.