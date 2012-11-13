



MUZAFFARABAD - Four members of a family were slaughtered over a family feud here in Syedpur area of Tehsil Naseerabad here the other night.

According to police source, a man Sharif, abetted by his wife, Misbah and friend Ghulam Mohiuddin, stormed into the house of his brother-in-law Iqbal and butchered four members of a family, while a child namel Munazzah sustained injuries.

The attackers used knives to kill Iqbal, his wife, Shanaz, daughter Uzma and son Nasir. The assailants were fleeing after committing the crime when the locality people nabbed them and handed them over to police.