JACOBABAD - At least 0.2 million patients have been treated including 2028 of deliveries, 3,138 of antenatal care, 55,446 cases of laboratory tests, 6,915 tests of screening of hepatitis and 10,423 patients admitted in three rural health centres of district Jacobabad during the last 20 months and the progress of the health centres.

This was stated by Mir Ghulam Murtaza Noonari, and Tehmina Shah, district monitoring officer of Integrated Health Services (HIS) in a press briefing after the progress review meeting of district Jacobabad on Monday. “We are focusing on mother and child health especially rural areas of district Jacobabad.

, we have also dealt with 696 cases of dog bites, 19 cases of snack bite while 12,036 women were vaccinated, out of 2,028 deliveries most of them were normal deliveries and 218 minor operations held at rural health centers, they added.

Furthermore, we are also dealing with emergencies and since last tenure we have treated 843 road accident cases while 296 cases of burn injuries have also been treated at the centers, they added.

Additionally family planning services are regularly provided at the centres and more than four thousand women are dealt with family planning services.

Dr Imtiaz Sarki, Dr Ghulam Murtaza Soomro, Dr Akhtar Hussain, Dr Malka Noor, Dr Saima Abbasi and Dr Neelam also shared that we are supporting government on regular polio, measles and immunisation campaigns and ready to cope with any emergency and services are available at our health centres by 24/7 for the larger interests of the people of Jacobabad.

This was shared by them after holding monthly review meeting with concerned officers and officials of IHS Jacobabad.