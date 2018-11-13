Share:

LAHORE - City police helped more than 3,000 applicants at seven facilitation centres in Lahore last month.

Lahore SP (Security) Faisal Shahzad on Monday issued monthly performance report of security branch. On this occasion, he said that citizens are being provided different services under one-roof at the facilitation centers on the directions of IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi, Lahore CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir.

The character certificates are also being provided at DIG Operations office, Town Hall, Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Hall road, Bhatti Gate, and Arfa Karim Tower facilitation centers.

“Well educated staff has been posted there and advanced technology is available to facilitate citizens. More than 32,000 citizens have been facilitated during current year at these centers,” he said. “Now people are getting all facilities including character certificate, verification certificate, license, legal opinion and residential employee verification certificate etc under one-roof at facilitation centers.”