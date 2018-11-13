Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of abadgars of sub division Khairpur Gambo held demonstration on Monday at Fraho Regulator near Jhuddo town to protest against not supply of irrigation water in about 17 distributaries and minors for last some months.

The protesters were led by Raees Abdul Jabbar, Manzoor Chandio and Haji Mukhtiar Pitafi, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the concerned irrigation department officers.

The protesters told the media that about 17 minors and distributaries of above sub division including Khoski, Jaraks, Sangi, Bangar, Oilpur, Farho and others were deprived of water supply for last some months resultantly, their about 60,000 acres of fertile land had been changed into barren land.

While, they were facing financial crisis and many labours migrated to other places due to famine like condition in the region. They added that they were deprived also drinking water compelled to buy drinking water from markets and bazaars and their cattle were dying without water.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister, provincial minister for irrigation and secretary irrigation to take immediate notice, ensure supply of water in their distributaries without any delay and action be taken against responsible officers.

BODY FOUND

A body of a woman was recovered in mysterious condition from her house at Vessro village taluka Sindhri here on Monday.

Shremti Bagan wife of Bheel was recovered from her house while her body was shifted to the civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to her heirs.

Her relatives alleged that her husband and his family members were suspected to be involved in her murder. Police were also conducting the inquiry into this incident.