Islamabad - Youm-e-Shuhada Police was observed on Monday to commemorate the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for better and peaceful future of the nation.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Police Line Headquarters. State Minister on Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, SSP (Operations) Islamabad Syed Waqar Uddin, other senior and junior police officers, the families and heirs of police martyrs were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, State Minister on Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said the Pakistani mothers are proud of sacrificing their beloved children for the sake of their homeland. He said the whole nation paid rich tribute to the police martyrs. He said that while levelling allegations against police has become a common in society, there is very little effort directed towards working for the welfare of police. “Those who show patience will be awarded with great return by God,” he said. He said Islamabad police is his identity and pledged to make capital police a role model by providing all the possible facilities to it. He said a woman in Balochistan got her third son recruited in police after martyrdom of her two sons.

Earlier, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan also paid a tribute to the martyred police officers. He said the courageous role played by police in the capital has won the hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order have prevented many mishaps by timely action against the mischievous elements. He said as many as 41 police officers and Jawans of the city embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. Islamabad police martyrs wrote a golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and properties of the citizens, he said.

The State Minister of Interior and IGP also laid floral wreaths at Police Martyrs’ Monument and paid tributes to the sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for a bright and secured future of the next generation.