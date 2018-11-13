Share:

Rawalpindi - Albayrak’s communication group in collaboration with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted a school mindfulness drive to teach students about the importance of sanitation here on Monday. The awareness campaign was conducted at a private school located in Union Council Dhama. The reason of this campaign was to teach children almost the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that children can apply these standards in their lives; to be a superior human being and direct others; to grant cleanliness significance in their lives and to motivate children so that they can be productive in the advancement of a clean society. By acting on the standards of cleanliness they can be productive for Pakistan as well. Children were given directions by Albayrak communications team to take care of the cleanliness of their houses, schools, and parks. Speech, presentation, alphabetizer, poster, tableau and essay writing competitions were conducted among the students.

Awareness pamphlets and blessing packs were given to children who participated in the competition and activity. The team gave blessing hampers to students and the school administration. Principal Tariq Nawaz Khattak lauded Albayrak for organizing such a constructive activity for children.