KARACHI - As many as 128 more dengue fever cases emerged in Karachi in a week, taking the reported cases toll to 1,331 since 1st January 2018.

According to the weekly report issued by Prevention and Control Program for Dengue in Sindh, at least 137 new dengue fever cases surfaced across the Sindh province in a week out of which 128 were in Karachi and nine in other districts.

In November, a total of 222 dengue positive cases were detected in Sindh out of which 210 happened in Karachi and 12 in other districts of the province.

District East, South, West and Central are most affected districts in Karachi division while dengue cases are also bein reported from Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki.

This year, a total of 1,410 dengue cases emerged across the province out of which 1,331 were Karachi and 79 in the rest of province.

Two deaths were also reported from dengue fever in Karachi city this year.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE LAUNCHED

A four-day polio eradication campaign was formally inaugurated in the city on Monday.

The inauguration was performed by commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani.

According to the press statement, the commissioner said that that the city administration was committed to play its due role in eliminating polio virus from city.

He said that polio eradication was a national cause and it would be the top priority of city administration to carry out its efforts for the elimination of polio virus.

He appreciated the role of international partners in polio eradication and hoped that Pakistan would be a polio free country soon.

He said that no child should be missed, for any reason, from a vaccine preventable disease and it was duty of all stakeholders to make sure every child was given polio drops.

He said that the government would also work for improvement of micro plan and strategy.

“We need to involve community maximum in anti polio programmes and get their full support. Community support based strategy would be developed in this connection,” he added.

He informed the media that all concerned departments had been asked to focus on refusal cases to get rid of this crippling disease and persuade the parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated.