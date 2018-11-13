Share:

BADIN - Badin district was full of natural resources including oil and gas but it has remained under natural calamities causing economic loss to the people of Badin.

These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot and Additional Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Bilal Shahid Rao while briefing a delegation of National Institute of Management Karachi, here on Monday.

They said that Badin has five seats of Sindh provincial assembly and two seats of National Assembly, two municipal committees, 10 town committees and 68 union councils.

They said that first ever Quran Pak was translated in Sindhi by Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah while, Badin has various shrines of Syed Saman Sarkar, Shah Abdul Qadir Jilani, Hazrat Khuwaja Muhammad Zaman Lauri Sharif and Shaheed Dodo Soomro. Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot said that the Sindh government has facilitated 300 bed hospital of Indus Hospital and RHCs and BHUs were functioning properly under supervision of PPHI.

Meanwhile, Captain (r) Bilal Shahid said due to shortage of water agro economy of the district sustained loss and people and livestock were also suffered. He said that education was improving, adding that RO plants were facilitated to the people but some were non-functional and for repair of such RO plants government of Sindh was informed.

On this occasion, the delegation thanked Badin DC and district management for collaboration.