Share:

ISLAMABAD - Council of Common Interests is expected to resolve ‘water dispute’ during the next week among provinces, especially Sindh and Punjab in line with the 1991 accord. The meeting of the CCI is being planned to be summoned with consultation of chief ministers of all the provinces to discuss matters related to shortage of water and other agenda items.

The meeting, sources said, would focus on proper implementation of approved National Water Policy in the country. The PML-N in the last month of its previous government with the consent of all provinces had unanimously approved the NWP.

The representatives of Sindh have been raising the matter in and outside the Parliament and on other forums as well. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah strongly raised the matter about discrimination with his province in some of the meetings of the CCI. Likewise, the lawmakers from PPP-P had time and again raised the alleged discrimination with the Sindh during the sessions of the Parliament. The Lower House of the Parliament, in the last session, had also witnessed heated discussion over the matter of water distribution as both opposition and government blamed each other.

Former premier and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi proposed formation of a special committee to resolve the water issue.

The matter, however, could not be resolved in the Parliament and now expected to be the topic of a heated discussion in the CCI meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said the matter about stealing 58 percent water by closing water telemetres would strongly be raised by both Punjab and Sindh in the upcoming meeting of the CCI. With other agenda items of the meeting, the sources said the meeting would chalk out strategy to properly implement the NWP, taking care of all the provinces.

The approved NWP caters country’s water uses, development and use of water resources, irrigated and rain-fed agriculture, drinking water and sanitation related issues in industry, water rights and obligations, sustainable water infrastructure, water related hazards, quality management.

Sources said that the provinces have still not finalised proposed agenda other than ‘water issue’.

Sources said that the meeting would also analyse implementation on the decisions of previous CCI’s meeting. Under sub-clause 3 of Article 153, the government is bound to call the council at least once in 3 months.

This provision was inserted in the Constitution through the 18th Amendment. The present government in its 3 months tenure called two CCI meetings to discuss different matters.