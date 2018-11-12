Share:

FAISALABAD-Deputy Counsel General of China Peng Zhengwu has said that Chinese mango import from Pakistan will be doubled by next year due to its unique aroma and taste.

While visiting the Confucius Institute, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Monday, he said that China and Pakistan agricultural ties are being further strengthened as a step towards development and uplift.

Xinjiang Agriculture University and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad are enjoying excellent cooperation not only in the area of the education but also in research and development programmes, the Chinese CG said pointed out, adding that this collaboration would start bearing fruit soon.

He informed the audience that under the banner of the Confucius Institute, UAF, around 7,000 students have learned Chinese language that will further boost people-to-people contact.

He was of the view that China attaches greater importance to Pak-China friendship and recognises Pakistanis as their time-tested friend. UAF Registrar Muhammad Hussain said that Pak-China friendship is deeper than sea and higher than Himalayas and sweeter than honey as people of both countries have close heartiest feelings for each others.

He said the UAF houses Confucius Institute under which thousands of students are imparted education about Chinese language, culture and cooking etc. We are enjoying time-tested bilateral relations based on mutual cooperation aimed at making the world more prosperous and peaceful.

He said that Pakistan China Economic Corridor would bring the prosperity in the region and would prove game changer.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China had opened up new horizon of boosted collaborations.

UAF Confucius Institute Vice Chairman Dr Ashfaq Chattha said that under the Confucius Institute, as many as 300 students and faculty members have been sent to China for education.

He said that China has provided Rs one million to establish new building of CI-UAF which will be completed by next year that will be used as its headquarters in the country. He said that CIUAF has been declared best institute throughout Asia.

Dr Chattha said that China had done a lot of work and developed state-of-the-art irrigation system on which our scientists were learning from them.

He added that collaborative work on heat and drought resilient cotton and wheat varieties, Jujube, other fruits and vegetable was underway.

Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that the UAF was running research projects worth Rs2.5 billion across the globe.

He said that UAF was the only institution in the country which is ranked among the top 100 universities of the globe in any category.a