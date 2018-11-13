Share:

City police on Monday arrested a Chinese national and seized 230 bottles of liquor from him, police sources said. A police official told The Nation that the Chinese national used to sell liquor in the posh housing societies on high prices. The police identified the suspect as Shi Ri Ming, who was presently living at a rented house in Gulberg. “The Chinese national was intercepted by a police team near the Governors House. As usual, he was going to sell huge quantity of liquor to his clients in DHA when the police stopped his car (LZZ-8888),” the official explained. During the search, the police recovered at least 230 bottles of liquor from the car. The police also seized the vehicle. The bootlegger was sent to the lockup of the Race Course police station after the police registered a criminal case against him. Further investigation was underway.