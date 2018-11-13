Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that reform agenda of the PTI government is people friendly and accomplishing this agenda is the ruling party’s mission.

Talking to MNA Muhammad Khan Leghari, who called on him at his office here on Monday, the chief minister said that accomplishment of this agenda would help improve institutional performance and provide relief to people. He said the PTI government had issued instructions to improve organizational capacity of the public sector departments. He said, “The reform agenda will be taken forward by strengthening public sector departments and the journey of public service will be completed as an important mission. The Punjab government is strictly implementing the financial discipline to overcome unnecessary expenditure and this would help control unwanted expenses.”

Buzdar reiterated that sustainable development would be extended to backward and remote areas and development projects were being planned for southern Punjab on a priority basis. He said the PTI government was formulating durable policies for public welfare and added that health, education and clean drinking water were fundamental rights of every citizen. He said a project was being introduced to provide clean drinking water to the people living in cities, towns and villages on a permanent basis. “Similarly, the standard of public sector schools is bumped up to the level of elite institutions to benefit students. Contrary to the past, genuine development projects will be introduced and people will soon witness change around them. Scope of health projects will be extended to far-flung areas and the government will provide basic facilities of life to people living in remote areas. Along with it, important sectors like healthcare, education and clean drinking water will be made best of the best.

CM’S MESSAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that selfless love, affection and kindness are high moral values and fundamental tenets of Islam.

In his message on World Kindness Day, he said, “It is a collective responsibility of all of us to treat the ailing humanity with utmost compassion. Benignity and goodness towards others are effective means of promoting brotherhood in the society. The purpose of celebrating this day is to promote awareness about various activities relating to welfare of the human beings. Today, we should also pay tributes to people who prefer public service,” he said. He said the PTI government was working to promote a societal passion for showing goodness towards others and projects like establishment of shelter homes for the poorest of the society were an important step in this regard. “There is no doubt that providing support to the needy and the infirm is a deed of kindness,” he said. “All people should be treated with love and affection without any worldly interest as it eases the lives of such human beings. Societies flourish due to the good deeds of decent persons who have the passion for helping others. I pay tribute to all those people who are continuously engaged in public welfare and efforts of such human beings and voluntary organizations are praiseworthy. Today, we should also make a commitment to adopt norms of kindness and benevolence as an important part of our lives,” the chief minister said.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF SURI’S MOTHER

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of mother of Qasim Khan Suri, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.