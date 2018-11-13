Share:

KARACHI - The anti-encroachment drive in Karachi on the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan put two federal government coalition partners in Sindh Assembly at odds on Monday.

The provincial assembly session began an hour late from the scheduled timings with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Karachi chapter chief Khurram Sher Zaman raised the issue of demolition of encroachments in the city on point of order and said that instead of acting on the orders of the chief justice to which even they respect, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter is damaging the infrastructure worth millions of shops in Saddar area.

“Instead of eliminating encroachments from footpaths, parks and government land, they are bent on damaging the neon-signs of shops,” he said.

Responding to his criticism, MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain said it was for the first time that the apex court top judge had empowered the mayor Karachi to end encroachments that lasted for over 40 years in the city.

“The basic aim is to restore the proper infrastructure in the city,” he said and blamed Khurram for raising issue soon after the hedge of his shop was demolished in the ongoing drive.

Further rejecting the remarks from Khurram that there was no size of boards mentioned from the KMC for shopkeepers, the MQM-P lawmaker said that KMC receives taxes as per the size of the board and the PTI lawmaker instead of making the drive controversial should support it.

Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi – who hails from PTI – said that they would never support any PTI member who is involved in encroachment and is suffering losses due to action against it.

Responding on behalf of the Mayor Karachi and Sindh government, Minister for Local Bodies Saeed Ghani supported the ongoing action but said that the government would also arrange alternate for those who are deprived of their businesses.

“It is our basic concern that over thousand of shopkeepers are removed from their business place and a committee will be formed to compensate them,” he assured.

He also assured to look after into the complaints that even legal sign boards were demolished and said that it was unfortunate that there is an organised mafia for illegal occupation but those removing it are not trained enough.

Former opposition leader and MQM-P lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hassan also demanded of action against those officials who are involved in receiving bribes from the encroachers in return of allowing them to continue their businesses.

Moreover, the call attention notices from treasury lawmakers Ghazala Sial and Shahnaz Begum were not taken up due to absence of movers. Over a call attention notice from Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan lawmaker Muhammad Qasim pertaining to water shortage in Baldia locality, the minister for local bodies Saeed Ghani said that absence of downpour caused water shortage in Hub Dam that is the main source of water to District West.

He said that the government had lay open water pipelines in the area to minimise water theft and projects were also in pipeline to minimise the water shortage in the area.

Furthermore, a bill titled code of civil procedure (Sindh Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced in the house and a debate on it was deferred. It was aimed at introducing alternative dispute resolution system in which a court issue could be resolved through mediation from a conciliator between two parties outside the court.

The bill was aimed at faster resolution of cases and ending backlog of cases in the courts.

The house also deferred an adjournment motion from MQM-P Parliamentary leader Kanwar Naveed Jamil pertaining to unjust water distribution in Karachi till Friday.