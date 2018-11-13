Share:

Islamabad - Central Power Purchasing Agency proposed an increase of Rs0.6429 per unit under fuel price adjustment for the month of October for Ex-Wapda DISCOs.

According to the petition submitted by CPPA with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), total energy generated in October 2018 stood at 9573.87 GWhs at a total price of Rs52.127 billion or Rs5.4448 per unit.

According the data shared with NEPRA, the share of hydel power in October decreased by 45 percent from 4279.50 GWhs in September to 2389.95 GWhs in October. The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of the Discos also claimed Rs2.97 billion or 31 paisa for the previous adjustment/supplemental charges.

The NEPRA will conduct public hearing on the CPPA petition on November 14 for increase in consumer tariff for ex-Wapda Discos. In its petition, the CPPA said that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs5.2366 per unit in October while the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs5.8795 per unit and hence it should be allowed to recover Rs0.6429 per unit additional cost from consumers.

As per the data, the total energy generation from all sources in October 2018 was recorded at 9573.87 GWhs, which was 23.73 percent lower than 12552 GWhs of energy generated in September. The total cost of energy generated in October amounted to Rs52.13 billion. Of this, about 9308.95 GWhs were sold to the Discos at Rs54.73 billion with a transmission loss of 2.77 percent.

Share of hydropower decreased by 45 per cent from 4279.50 GWhs in September to 2389.95 GWhs in October. The share of hydropower in national energy mix reduced to 24.96 percent in October from 34 percent.

The share of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) was 22.92 percent and per unit cost was Rs9.8604. Residual Fuel Oil (RFO)-based electricity generation was 7.88 percent in October against 8.1 percent in September. The total cost of RFO based electricity was Rs 14.4292 per unit.

The total generation from local gas-based electricity was 1913.10 GWhs accounting for 19.98 percent of total generation and its cost of electricity was Rs5.3974 per unit. Coal based generation increased from 9.1 percent in September to 11.65 percent in October. The total generation cost of coal electricity was Rs3.3820 per unit in October which is much lower than the September cost of Rs 6.4850 per unit.

The share of nuclear energy in the national energy mix increased to 9.27 percent in October from 5.43 percent in September. The fuel cost of the nuclear energy was 97.50 paisa per unit. Baggasse-based electricity contributed 0.72 percent at cost of Rs 6.21 per unit.

The share of electricity imported from Iran increased from 0.38 percent in September to 0.48 percent in October. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs11.57 per unit. The share of wind energy decreased from 2.73 percent in September to 0.98 percent in October at zero fuel cost. While 0.51 percent contribution came from solar energy at no cost. Mixed energy also contributed 0.50 percent electricity to national grid at the cost of Rs6.8914 per unit.