A sessions court on Monday adjourned till Tuesday (today) the hearing of a heroin smuggling case against Czech model Tereza Hluskova who was arrested at Lahore airport while trying to smuggle nine kilograms of heroin. The model was dressed in heavy warm clothes as she was suffering from some seasonal disease. She appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ali Raza who adjourned the hearing till today (Tuesday). Earlier the court had recorded statements of customs officials and others involved in helping the accused. As per case details, Tereza was attempting to smuggle heroin from Lahore but she was intercepted by customs officials. She was on a three-month family visa to Pakistan. During inspection, it was revealed that she was carrying nine kilograms of heroin with her. Her alleged facilitator Tariq was also arrested. Accordng to Tariq, Tereza was sent by his brother’s friend and it wasn’t her first visit. The model in her statement said that she was in Pakistan for modelling purposes and did not know who placed heroin in her luggage. The court indicted the Czech model in the heroin smuggling case but she pleaded not guilty before the court. During the hearing, the prosecution told the court that the accused along with her partner Shoaib Hafeez got a house on rent from Ishaq. The lawyer of the foreign model told the court that there was no record of getting any house on rent.