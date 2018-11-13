Share:

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday called on Florida election officials to buck the state’s recount procedures and declare candidates he endorsed in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial races as the winners.

Recounts for three statewide races in Florida - Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner - began on Saturday after midterm election tallies were too close to call.

But Trump on Monday tweeted that victories should be declared for the two candidates he supported: Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) in the Senate race and former Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for governor.

“The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged,” Trump tweeted. “An honest vote count is no longer possible - ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!”

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!

Scott ran in the Senate race against incumbent Bill Nelson (D), while DeSantis faced off against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) for the Florida governor’s seat.

As of Saturday, Scott narrowly led Nelson by about 0.15 of a percentage point, well within the state’s 0.25 percent threshold for a manual recount. Gillum trailed DeSantis by less than 0.5 of a percentage point, which will require a machine recount of ballots.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday urged Scott to recuse himself from the state’s recounts.