LONDON:- Dua Lipa’s Abu Dhabi concert was axed due to a sandstorm. The ‘Electricity’ hitmaker was due to perform at the Louvre in the capital city on Sunday night, but was forced to pull out at the last minute because of the ‘’dangerous weather conditions’’. Promising her fans that she will return ‘’very soon’’, the 23-year-old star tweeted: ‘’I am so sad to announce that due to bad weather conditions, tonight’s show at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled. I really wanted to sing and dance for you. Hopefully I will be back very soon.’’

Sharing the reason for postponing the sold-out show, the venue added to their profile on the micro-blogging site: ‘’We regret to inform you that the Dua Lipa at Louvre Abu Dhabi has been postponed due to health and safety precautions arising from dangerous weather conditions. ‘’Keeping fans safe remains our primary concern.’’