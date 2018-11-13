Share:

QUETTA - Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock, Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said that provincial government was taking all possible measures to ensure development of livestock and agriculture sectors. Talking to APP, he said the livestock and agriculture departments were being affected by prolong existence of drought in the province which was also creating unemployment in the respective areas of Balochistan. “Present government is paying special attention to all departments to ensure their progress for providing jobs to educated youth and provision of facilities to masses in the province”, he added. He said livestock and agriculture were backbone of the economy, saying that people could get benefits from development of these departments in the area. “Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is busy to provide food and other edible items to drought affected areas, on the special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal Khan in order to serve needy people in the area”, he mentioned.

He also demanded federal government to provide special grant to the provincial government for livestock and agricultural sectors to improve them.