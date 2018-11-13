Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi on Monday said that efforts were underway to depoliticise the police force gradually according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said that a three-pronged strategy is being adopted to purge police of politics. The welfare of the police force, elimination of corruption, and implementation of strict accountability system are part of the new policy.

The police chief stated this while addressing a 22-member delegation of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) of 45th Common during a meeting at the central police office on Monday. Punjab Additional-IG Ejaz Hussain Shah, Commandant National Police Academy Muhammad Tahir, Additional-IG Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional-IG (Operations) Azhar Hameed Khokhar and DIG Muhammad Idrees were also present on this occasion.

Amjad Javed Saleemi said that for the very first time transfer and postings of the officials are being made with their consent with a view to provide them mental satisfaction so that they can perform their duties with dedication.

“The Internal Accountability System is being strengthened to eliminate corruption from the police department. In this regard, a strong accountability system will be imposed after the proposals and recommendations of the field officers.”

The IGP warned that the policemen found involved in land grabbing, misuse of powers and highhandedness would be taken to task. Saleemi also said that the investigation system was being re-modified and upgraded, and for this purpose, investigation officers will be recruited through Public Service Commission and the process would be completed within 5 to 7 months. He said after the completion of recruitment process all these officers would be deployed in the investigation branches of the police stations across the Punjab province.

While talking to reporters after the meeting, the IGP said that the killing of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was not a terrorist act. “The police are investigating this (murder) case and when the investigation will be completed, the details will be shared with media,” he said. The IGP said that Alternate Dispute Resolution Committees are being established at district level for the settlement of petty disputes amicably. He said that each committee would comprise of 21 members including notables of the district, well-reputed and retired judges, professors, religious scholars, lawyers, senior journalists and public representatives. These committees will also have the legal cover.