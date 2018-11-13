Share:

KANDHKOT - Preparation of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) are full swing in big and small towns and villages of Kashmore with religious zeal and zest.

In this connection, religious parties and various social organisations are finalising their programmes. However, mosques, different markets, shops, buildings and streets are being illuminated with colorful buntings and banners to express devotion and pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on his birthday anniversary.

The vendors have setup their stalls at every nook and corner of the cities and display decoration to attract customers at their shops. Green flags have been installed on houses, buildings, shops and even in cars and bikes by people to show their deep love with the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Shopkeeper and stall owners told that people from all parts of district especially teenagers and women are showing up at markets with great religious fervor to mark the day.

According to religious scholar.

, As many as 30 big and small Milad-un-Nabi processions would be taken out across the city while main procession will be took out 9:30 am from Noorani Masjid Gulsher mohallah.

Kashmore SSP Captain (r) Haidar Raza said that a comprehensive security plan regarding ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi has been finalised, adding that more than 2000 police personnel would be performed their duties throughout Kashmore.

However, all DSPs and SHOs would monitored the processions their respectively areas. Sharp shooters and special commandos would be deputed along with processions, he added.