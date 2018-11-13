Share:

PESHAWAR:- At least three persons including a former naib nazim of the Awami National Party and his brother were killed and another person sustained wounds in exchange of firing at a wedding party in the provincial metropolis on Sunday last night. Police said that it was about 1am when ANP’s ex-naib nazim Sher Ali Khan and his friend Tariq Khan exchanged hot words over an issue of misbehaving with some guests. Sher Ali and Tariq were stated to be not only good friends but also neighbours.–Staff Reporter

During exchange of arguments, suddenly, both opened indiscriminate firing on each other, which resulted in killing of Sher Ali Khan, his brother Asghar Ali Khan from one side while Tariq Khan from another group.

Besides, a passerby identified as Mulla Khan, an Afghan national sustained injuries. His situation is stated to be critical.

The dead bodies were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital, while police registered FIRs and started investigation into the incident.