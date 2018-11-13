Share:

Rawalpindi - Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman arrived at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) for a medical check-up here on Monday.

The doctors examined Maulana and provided him medical treatment after which he was allowed to go back home. Police made tight security arrangement inside and outside the hospital upon arrival of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in the government hospital.

A doctor of RIC told media that Maulana arrived in RIC for a routine check-up. Earlier, the MMA Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman was rushed to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on August 3, 2018 after suffered from chest pain, he said.

He said the doctors had conducted Computed Tomography (CT) Coronary angiogram of Maulana. “Maulana Fazal ur Rehman had a stent placed in his heart by doctors a couple of years ago which is still working”, he said.

He said there was a problem in another artery which would be improved through medication.