Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Monday informed the Senate that the Federal Board of Revenue started action against 242 Pakistanis whose names had appeared in Panama Papers for having offshore wealth.

Winding up debate in the house on a special requisition moved by opposition, State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar said besides 242, information about another 150 Pakistanis was also being collected whose names had emerged in Panama Papers. The minister was concluding the debate on a leftover agenda of previous session about foreign loans recently obtained by the federal government and the recent hike in gas and electricity prices.

He said last government did not take action against the 242 Pakistanis on the grounds that the case was time barred while action against 150 Pakistanis could not be taken because of unavailability of information about them.

“The new government has collected information of as many as 96,000 banks accounts of Pakistanis from 27 countries and similar data is being sought from 13 more states,” he said, adding that the FBR had formed 6 directorates to investigate cases of these offshore accounts while Rs6 to Rs7 billion had been recovered in Panama Papers case.

Azhar said the government had averted immediate crisis of balance of payments after Saudi Arabia and China promised separate financial assistance for Pakistan. The modalities for financial assistance from China are being decided, he said. He said that economic indicators of this government since it took over in August have improved as compare to the previous PML-N government.

The state minister said that PTI-led federal government would adopt such economic policies that no next government could face the problem of balance of payments. He also criticised the last PML-N government and said that it changed definitions of economy to show better macro economic conditions. “We are changing these definitions to set straight direction of the country’s economy,” he said, adding that their political opponents would make point scoring as economic indicators would slightly go down with change of these definitions. Brushing aside the opposition’s criticism that Imran Khan discredited his own country when he said in China that corruption was rampant in Pakistan, he said: “The country does not lose credibility for talking against corruption but it loses so through figure fudging that the last government did.”

Responding to the earlier remarks of PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan that PTI was facing ‘Divine Justice’ as a result of the protests of religious activists against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, he said: “They talk about divine justice; I will talk about divine mercy.” About the increase in petroleum prices, he said that prices in Pakistan were low as compared to international market. “We don’t believe in deficit account economy.” He said and added: “The government has already decided that tax payers would not be squeezed any more. He said that the government was willing to give electricity to the exporters at low rates so they could compete with the other exporters of Asia. Azhar concluded that the government in its first 100 days had at least set straight the directions of its economy and they were out of the macro economic crisis now.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in his concluding remarks said that the government was set to introduce a new petroleum policy while taking on board the provinces. He also lashed out at previous PML-N and PPP governments for their poor economic policies. He said that gas prices had to be hiked to run affairs of the two state-owned gas utility companies that were in economic crisis but added that the increase had very low effect on the poor.

The parliamentary leader of PML-N in the Senate once again severely criticised the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in his absence that led to launching of strong protest from the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khan and PTI Senator Noman Wazir exchanged hot words following the former used some inappropriate remarks for the latter that forced the chair to expunge some remarks. Later, Khan criticised the PTI for its previous policy of holding protests against the government and said: “How things change so quickly.” He said that it was the divine justice that PTI government was facing as result of these protests of activists of religious groups. He said that PTI protests had hampered development of the country but now they were not even able to answer whether Aasia Bibi was in Pakistan or abroad. He said that the government was saying that the 3-day protests of religious groups caused immense losses to the economy but it had forget its 126 days long sit-in.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in his hard hitting speech criticised Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and said that the country was paralysed as a result of its protests that was launched after the Supreme Court judgement acquitting Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case. “A registered political party crossed the red lines that were never crossed before”, he said, adding that for the first time, a registered political party asked for killing of Supreme Court judges and gave an open call for mutiny with in the armed forces.

Referring to Article 17 (2) of the Constitution, Senator Khokhar questioned, “Are we going to continue tolerating a political party which talks about rebellion and creating anarchy in the country?. He observed that the Constitution allowed cancellation of a party registration if it talks against the Constitution and of arson. He also lashed out at the religious scholars for their stance over Aasia Bibi’s acquittal and said that they had not read out the judgement of SC that gave reasons to acquit Bibi in blasphemy case.

He wondered why the government had opted to escape from the national consensus that emerged over the protests and deplored that the government entered into a deal with the religious group.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani presented a bill in the Senate that binds upon the government to place all agreements and treaties made with other countries, donors and international monetary organisations before the Parliament for ratification.

The bill titled “Ratification of Foreign Agreements by Parliament Bill, 2018” seeks approval of all agreements from the Parliament within 15 days after its placement on any house.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that although he principally had no objections against the bill yet there was no uniform practice around the world on ratification of agreements and treaties by the Parliament. He said that the practice could upset consensus made with the other countries after lengthy negotiations.

Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani sent the bill to the relevant committee.