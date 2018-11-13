Share:

Rawalpindi - A five-day anti-polio campaign started in the entire district here on Monday to cover more than 840,250 children below five years of age.

In-charge Anti-polio drive District Health Authority, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area in-charges are participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 290,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 840,250 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by November 16.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.